By Ken Foote
CBSDFW.COM — I realize the title of today’s blog may be unfamiliar to you but the music will not.

Deodato (born Eumir Deodato on June 21, 1942 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) is a pianist, composer, arranger and record producer. And while his main musical style is jazz, he has been known for his works in pop, rock, disco, R&B, classical, Latin and bossa nova. What a resume that is!

He had a top five hit on Billboard in 1973 called “Also Sprach Zarathustra (2001),” a jazz version of German composer Richard Strauss’ composition “Also sprach Zarathustra.” It was produced by Creed Taylor and got all the way to number two and stayed on the charts for 10 weeks. The song is from the theme of the movie 2001: A Space Odyssey. It won a Grammy Award in 1974 for Best Pop Instrumental Performance.

Enjoy the song and have a great Labor Day weekend!

