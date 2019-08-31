DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One man was arrested after crashing into a disabled vehicle and injuring two children in Dallas early Saturday morning.
Around 2:06 a.m. Aug. 31, an off-duty police officer witnessed a crash in the 5000 block of Great Trinity Forest Way and called for on-duty officers.
When they arrived, they determined 37-year-old Arturo Espinoza was driving a white Chevy Suburban when he rear-ended a disabled vehicle from two previous crashes.
Two children, ages 2 and 7, were inside Espinoza’s vehicle during the crash. Both were transported to Children’s Medical Center with non-life threatening injures.
During further investigation, it was revealed that Espinoza had multiple warrants. He was shortly arrested and is now in custody at the Dallas County Jail.
The cause of the crash remains unknown at this time.
