MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) — The Mesquite Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two aggravated robbery suspects.
At approximately 3 a.m. Thursday morning, a business in the 3800 block of Town East Boulevard was robbed by two suspects, who displayed weapons and demanded cash from the register, before fleeing on foot.
The first suspect is described as a slender black male, 5 feet 8-to-10 inches tall, he was seen wearing a black Puma hoodie, black shorts with pink and green floral print, black tennis shoes and a white mask. He was also carrying a black backpack, and had one black glove with white writing on his right hand only.
Police describe the second suspect as a slender black male, 5 feet 6-to-8 inches tall, he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with gray sleeves and hood, black basketball shorts, black tennis shoes and a white mask. He also had the same black glove with white writing on his left hand only.
Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to contact Mesquite police.
You must log in to post a comment.