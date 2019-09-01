  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

ODESSA/MIDLAND (CBSDFW.COM) — The suspect accused of shooting and killing seven people this weekend in the Odessa-Midland area was fired from his job the morning of the fatal rampage.

Seth Ator, 36, was let go from his job with an Odessa trucking company Saturday morning — just hours before the shooting that left seven dead and over 20 injured.

However, sources close to the investigation told CBS News that they don’t believe his firing was the motivation behind the shooting, and that nothing worth noting was found while executing a search warrant in a metal shack connected to Ator.

An Odessa address connected to Seth Ator (Credit: CBS)

At the moment, there is still no clear motivation for the attack and investigators are still trying to figure out how Ator obtained the AR style rifle.

 

