GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three boaters survived a crash leading into Labor Day weekend caused by high winds on Cedar Creek Lake.
It happened on Friday, August 30 around 4:00 p.m.
Multiple people called Gun Barrel City Police about a capsized boat in the area of Big Chief Landing and Jeffery Circle.
The three people that were in the boat were able to make it to shore before first responders arrived, the Gun Barrel City Fire Department said in a news release Monday.
Due to the high winds and waves, the boat was pushed up near the retaining wall where it took on water and eventually sank.
There were no injuries to the boaters or first responders.
The Gun Barrel City Fire and Police Departments remind boaters to always wear life jackets and stay aware of weather conditions.
The storm on the lake came up very fast, the fire department said, adding, “If your boat has ballast tanks, make sure you empty them before going out into rough water.”
Gun Barrel City is about 58 miles southeast of Dallas.
