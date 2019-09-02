Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 65-year-old man who was last seen on foot the afternoon of August 27, 2019 is still missing.
Police said no one has seen Mark Dean since he was walking in the afternoon on 1500 Whitaker Avenue. Dean was wearing a long sleeve blue shirt and jeans at the time. He is 6 feet tall, weighs 250 pounds, bald, with brown eyes.
Police said he’s possibly a danger to himself and may appear confused.
If you see Dean, please contact 911 or the Dallas Police Department at (214) 671.4268.
