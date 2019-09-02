LITTLE ELM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man suffering from dementia is missing out of Little Elm.
Bruce Cray, 75, was last seen at 6 a.m. on Thursday, August 29 in the 13000 block of Cortes de Pallas Drive in Little Elm.
Police described him as having gray hair, 6 feet 2 inches tall and 175 pounds. Cray has a health condition that can cause dementia-like symptoms as well as sundown syndrome, a condition that causes restlessness and confusion.
Cray may be wearing a red t-shirt, black pants, black military boots and glasses.
Little Elm first responders were joined by teams from nearby agencies including Frisco, Prosper, Search One (K9 Search Team), Box 620, and Denton County’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) to search for Cray.
If you see him please call 911 immediately.
