Deep Ellum, Deep Ellum District, DFW News, shooter, Shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It started with some type of altercation inside a Deep Ellum bar and ended with one person shot.

It happened just before 11 o’clock Sunday night on Elm Street, near Malcolm X Boulevard.

Police say the incident happened after two men decided to take their argument outside the bar. Once outside one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other.

The victim was taken to Baylor Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

Police haven’t released the name of the victim or the suspect, who is still on the loose.

