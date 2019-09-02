Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It started with some type of altercation inside a Deep Ellum bar and ended with one person shot.
It happened just before 11 o’clock Sunday night on Elm Street, near Malcolm X Boulevard.
Police say the incident happened after two men decided to take their argument outside the bar. Once outside one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other.
The victim was taken to Baylor Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.
Police haven’t released the name of the victim or the suspect, who is still on the loose.
You must log in to post a comment.