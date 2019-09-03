AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Transportation Commission approved TxDOT’s 10-year transportation plan that includes more than $77 billion dedicated to improving safety, addressing congestion and connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers, TxDOT said on Tuesday.
The 10-year plan, called the 2020 Unified Transportation Program, contains more than $4 billion for safety improvements, including an extra $600 million for the next two years to help accelerate even more safety measures in an effort to reduce crashes and eliminate fatalities from our roadways by 2050. Many of these improvements will widen roads; improve median barriers and bridges; upgrade guardrails; provide intersection improvements, such as upgraded traffic signals and signage; and make safety improvements for bicyclists and pedestrians.
$4 billion has been earmarked for projects within the Fort Worth District. Projects that are funded include the Southeast Connector, the State Highway 170 project, and major projects to improve Interstate 20 and Interstate 30. These projects will improve mobility and safety for motorists across the region.
“TxDOT is committed to reducing congestion and improving mobility and safety in Texas as evidenced by the agency’s largest 10-year plan to date,” said J. Bruce Bugg, Jr. Commission Chairman. “Additionally, we keep making progress in addressing congestion in our busiest parts of the state through our Texas Clear Lanes initiative, which addresses congestion in top chokepoints in our largest metro areas.”
Many of the projects in this plan are roadway segments identified on Texas’ 100 Most Congested Roadways list.
The projects will be delivered with funding from legislative and voter-approved initiatives that allocate portions of oil and gas taxes, sales taxes and other money to the state highway fund.
Projects are selected based on how effective the projects are in addressing areas such as pavement condition, safety, capacity and rural connectivity, according to the TxDOT news release.
