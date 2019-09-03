



– At the Star in Frisco Tuesday evening, fans reacted to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott arriving back in DFW, still without a new contract, but hopeful he’ll be signing one in time for the Cowboys’ first game of the season on Sunday.

Come Wednesday morning, they said they’ll be watching the updates closely to see what happens.

“He wants to be here,” Courtney Reed said.

Reed said a smiling Zeke at DFW Airport, signing autographs and posing for pictures, shows he’s ready to get this season started.

“That excitement will just bring a whole lot to the Cowboys,” Reed said. “I think everyone agrees that we really need him.”

“I think we count on him,” Andrew Morris said.

Morris, a self-described diehard Cowboys fan, said listening to what Zeke’s agent had to say as they arrived at airport Tuesday afternoon, it appears the holdout will be over soon.

A new deal is coming.

“I had confidence that he would sign in the end and he’ll do the right thing,” Morris said. “Maybe we could miss him with the Giants, but the rest of the season we need him.”

“I want to see him blow the stats up,” Donte Gryeer said.

“He’s going to be ready because he’s been training,” Drew Reed said. “Hopefully, they can solidify a deal and get him going.”

