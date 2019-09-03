Veteran And 15-Year-Old Among Those Killed In Midland/Odessa Shooting

Comments
ODESSA, TX (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Odessa on Monday released more information about all seven people who died in Saturday’s shooting.
The victims vary in age, from 15 to 57-years old from a high school girl who was in the car with her brother to a father driving home from work.
- Juvenile female, 15, Odessa
- Joe Griffith, 40, Odessa
- Mary Granados, 29, Odessa
- Edwin Peregrino, 25, Odessa
- Rodolfo Julio Arco, 57, Odessa
- Kameron Karltess Brown, 30, Brownwood
- Raul Garcia, 35, El Paso
Arco, known as Rudy, was shot while he was driving home from work.
Same for Army veteran Brown, a Brownsville native who was working for an oil field services company.
Another 22 were injured, including a toddler.
Among those hurt are three law enforcement officers. Texas state trooper Chuck Pryor, Midland Police Officer Zack Owens and Odessa Police Officer James Santana.
They were all shot while doing their duty to protect others.
