ODESSA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS 11 has confirmed the Midland-Odessa shooter, Seth Ator, purchased his AR-style rifle from a private seller and not a gun store.
Ator made the purchase to evade the background check where he would have been flagged and not been able to by the rifle he used to kill seven people and injure dozens more on Saturday.
Federal law enforcement sources also confirm the shooter was denied a gun purchase in January 2014 in Texas because he was “determined to be mentally unfit.”
CBS 11 has also confirmed federal charges may be sought against the private seller depending on what was known about Ator’s mental state and background upon selling him the rifle.
The investigation into the sale and Ator’s purchase of the AR-style rifle continues.
Officers killed the 36-year-old on Saturday outside a busy Odessa movie theater after a spate of violence that spanned 10 miles.
FBI special agent Christopher Combs said Monday, Ator called the agency’s tip line as well as local police dispatch on Saturday after being fired from Journey Oilfield Services, making “rambling statements about some of the atrocities that he felt that he had gone through.”
“He was on a long spiral of going down,” Combs said. “He didn’t wake up Saturday morning and walk into his company and then it happened. He went to that company in trouble.”
