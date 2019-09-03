Full CoverageThe Latest On The West Texas Shootings
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz says he’d be “happy” to meet with actress and activist Alyssa Milano to talk through their differences on guns. After Cruz and Milano tangled over guns and the Bible on Twitter, Milano proposed a meeting with the lawmaker when she visits Washington next week.

The liberal actress and activist has made frequent stops to the U.S Capitol lately to speak with lawmakers and participate in demonstrations against strict abortion bans, Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation and the rise in gun violence across the country.

