NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Crews from Texas Baptist Men departed their Dallas headquarters Tuesday morning, headed for the east coast. More than delivering supplies, their main goal is spreading hope.
The Texas Baptist Men have been following the storm for more than a week, as it makes its way from the Bahamas to the east coast of the United States.
With five trucks and trailers, the 40 men and women are en route to Hattiesburg, Mississippi, where they will wait out the storm. Then they will respond according to the needs.
In tow, a 15,000 meal a day kitchen, a shower and laundry unit, temporary roofing supplies, a power generator and a chain saw team. Rand Jenkins, TBM spokesperson says after the storm in hurricane ravaged areas, everything is destroyed. “There’s no roof on a house. Everything is lost. So when they can come in and talk to somebody, it’s that personal connection that really lift them up more than anything else,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins tells CBS 11 News this is an open ended assignment, where they will stay as long as their help is needed.
“Due to the size of Dorian they expect a long swath of devastation,” said Jenkins.
