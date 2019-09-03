Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Frightening moments for a military family that recently relocated to North Texas after a van crashes through their home… literally.
The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Oak Cliff area of Dallas.
According to police, officers were searching for a van that they believed had been involved in at least two other crimes earlier in the morning.
A couple was sleeping when the conversion van crashed through the garage door of their home, on Happy Canyon Drive. The van smashed into the house with such force that it pushed the resident’s car, motorcycle and washer and dryer through the back wall of the house.
No one inside the home was injured.
Officers arrested a passenger from the van and are still looking for the driver who ran from the scene.
The residents, both Army veterans, had come to Texas from Louisiana and just moved into the house a week ago.
