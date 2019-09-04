Comments
LUBBOCK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS 11 has confirmed a raid took place in Lubbock on Wednesday on the home of the person suspected of illegally building and selling the AR-style rifle to the Midland-Odessa shooter.
The identity of the suspect hasn’t been disclosed by authorities because this is an ongoing investigation.
Charges are pending based on the outcome of the investigation into this transaction.
ATF is conducting the operation and investigation in the 3400 block of Mesa Road in North Lubbock.
Authorities in Odessa said Seth Ator, 36, went on a shooting rampage in Midland-Odessa on Saturday August 31, killing seven and injuring more than 20 others.
Ator was shot and killed by police.
