Comments
(CBSDFW.COM) – More than 24,000 pounds of raw beef products deemed unfit for human consumption were recalled, according to the United States Department of Agriculture’s website.
(CBSDFW.COM) – More than 24,000 pounds of raw beef products deemed unfit for human consumption were recalled, according to the United States Department of Agriculture’s website.
American Beef Packers, Inc. tested a carcass, and results showed both raw intact and non-intact beef products were tainted.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is concerned that some product may be frozen and consumers’ refrigerators or freezers or both. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
The raw beef items were produced and packaged on Aug. 21, 2019.
Click here for the complete list of the recalled items.
You must log in to post a comment.