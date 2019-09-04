AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Five-term Texas Rep. Bill Flores announced he is retiring, becoming the state’s fifth Republican congressman to not seek re-election in 2020.
His announcement Wednesday brings the number of House Republicans retiring next year to 15.
Flores’ 17th congressional district includes Waco, College Station and Bryan.
One-third of them are from Texas, where a generation of GOP dominance is weakening amid demographic changes and booming suburbs that are trending to Democrats.
Flores easily held onto to his mostly rural district last year, unlike other Republican incumbents who got a scare in races closer to Texas’ big cities.
Flores says he made a commitment when he first ran for Congress that he would serve fewer than six terms.
The other four Texas congressman who are leaving are Mike Conaway, Will Hurd, Kenny Marchant and Pete Olson.
