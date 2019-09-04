FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – There are a lot of relieved and happy Dallas Cowboys fans now that All-Pro running back Ezekiel Elliott has ended his contract holdout.

CBS 11 spoke to fans at The Star in Frisco Wednesday, who said they have been inspired to buy Cowboy merchandise and even try to get tickets to this weekend’s game after getting word of Elliott’s return, after missing training camp and the entire preseason.

The big screen at The Star has been displaying the social media photo of a smiling Zeke Elliott officially signing his 6-year contract extension.

After signing it, the running back tweeted a video of his signature feed me expression with a place setting emoji.

It’s all exciting to see for a lot of Cowboys fans who hope it will lead the team to a win on Sunday.

Some think the $90 million contract will inspire Elliott to be even better than he has been.

There are some fans those who worry all that guaranteed money will affect his motivation.

“You don’t have the incentive to get out there and put your life on the line, put your heart into,” said Cowboys fan Jim Glidewell. “It’s just a money grab.”

“I think it’s actually the opposite of that,” said Cowboys fan Mike WIlliams. “I understand he got $50 million guaranteed and it’s a big contract, but for him getting paid and coming back in the field I don’t think he knows any other way to go (other than) 100% every snap, so I’m super excited.”

Elliott was at The Star for this morning’s practice and the expectation is he will play on Sunday.