



– Garland Police said Wednesday evening, the man shot and killed during an August 22 road rage incident on Northwest Highway, had taken aggressive action toward the driver of a pickup before he was shot and killed.

Garland Police said Francisco Javier Pasillas, was traveling westbound on Centerville Road, with his wife, when a dispute erupted between Pasillas and the people inside a Chevrolet pickup that was traveling the same direction.

The pickup was occupied by a driver and an adult passenger.

Officers and Detectives conducted a videotaped interview of Pasillas’ wife, who said her husband, Francisco, was “mad” after being cut off by the driver of the pickup.

Pasillas’ wife told detectives that Pasillas threw a glass bottle at the pickup. She said shots were fired after Pasillas had thrown it.

Detectives recovered video from a nearby business showing the Escalade, driven by Pasillas, catching up to the pickup, which was traveling westbound on Centerville Road approaching Northwest Highway.

As Pasillas pulled up along the passenger side of the truck, Pasillas can be seen with his driver’s side window open and appears to be throwing an object at the pickup, which is consistent with statements given by Pasillas’ wife.

The driver of the pickup continued from the scene and drove to the Rowlett Police Station. The driver said he drove to the police station to report the incident and has been cooperative throughout the investigation.

The driver of the pickup waived his right to remain silent and to have an attorney present and agreed to be interviewed by detectives.

He told police he saw the Escalade driving erratically in traffic and following his vehicle closely.

The driver of the pickup, and the passenger, both said that as the Escalade pulled up alongside their vehicle, they both heard a loud pop, and the back rear window shattering, sending glass into the cabin of the truck. Both the driver and passenger stated they believed the driver of the Escalade was shooting at them.

The driver of the pickup indicated he was in fear for his life and fired back at the Escalade.

The Escalade and pickup were both seized as evidence. Detectives observed the rear passenger side window of the pickup to be shattered, and glass was inside the vehicle.

Based on all evidence, video, and witness statements obtained through the investigation, this case will be referred to the Dallas County Grand Jury.

The identity of the shooting suspect will not be released unless the grand jury indicts the suspect.

Garland Police said in a statement, “This shooting is a tragic example of senseless road rage, impacting the lives of numerous people in multiple families. The Garland Police Department investigates all crime to the fullest and will make sure charges are filed as appropriate.”

