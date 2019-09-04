OKLAHOMA (CBSDFW.COM) – Scary moments for some firefighters in Oklahoma after they were hit and tossed into the air by a U-Haul trailer, as they worked an emergency scene on the side of a road.
The men, both members of the Stringtown Fire Department, were standing in a grassy area on the side of the road when the driver of an SUV, pulling the trailer, hydroplaned and hit an emergency vehicle with it’s lights flashing.
The impact of the crash caused the SUV to slingshot around and an Stringtown Police Department officer’s dashcam captured the moment the trailer slams into the firefighters — tossing them several feet.
Amazingly officials said the men weren’t seriously injured, walking away with only bruises.
In a post on Facebook the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said, “This is a graphic reminder to SLOW DOWN – especially when roads are slick and you see flashing lights.”
Atoka County is about 140 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.
