WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – On the very fields where Ollie Wiedemann helped his Waxahachie T-ball team to victory, the community remembered the 6-year-old as a bright light Thursday evening.
Ollie’s father, John, was in the stands, proudly wearing his son’s number.
On August 23, Ollie was abducted by his mother who did not have custody. Investigators located their bodies inside a parked car.
In his memory, Ollie’s T-ball team held a toy drive at the Waxahachie Sports Complex.
When Ollie would go to the park with his dad, he would grab a toy and then he would grab an extra toy for anyone that came to the park that didn’t have one,” said Kasey Solis, Ollie’s T-ball coach.
Coaches are aiming to donate the toys to Child Protective Services in Ollie Wiedemann’s name.
The team will be accepting donations at the Waxahatchie Sports Complex next Tuesday, September 10, during their next game.
