



Pearhead recently recalled their Ubbi Connecting Bath Toys due to concerns that the products can break, posing a laceration and choking hazard to children.

On Aug. 29, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that Pearhead Inc. would be recalling its Ubbi Connecting Bath Toys, also called Ubbi Connect ‘n Build Bath Toys.

The plastic toys have a large circle in the middle that is attached to six smaller circles. Each set of Ubbi Connecting Bath Toys includes six pieces in red, orange, yellow, navy, blue, and green colors. These toys are designed to interconnect together.

According to the agency’s announcement, these toys can break – resulting in a sharp point and small pieces. These resulting pieces can reportedly pose a laceration and choking hazard to the young children playing with the products. Pearhead received two reports of broken bath toys, although no injuries have been reported to the manufacturer or the CPSC.

Around 6,200 units are affected by the recall. Affected products have style number 10545, barcode number 698904105459, and datecode 30018 10114WL. These products may have been purchased for about $8 at buy buy BABY, Nordstrom, Bump Box, and other specialty stores, in addition to online at Amazon.com and the Ubbi World website. Ubbi Connecting Bath Toys were reportedly available between November 2018 and August 2019.

Ubbi Connecting Bath Toys may have also been purchased as part of an Ubbi Bath Toy Gift Set, which contained four bath toy products including the recalled toy set. This $40 bath toy set was sold around the same time as the individual Ubbi Connecting Bath Toys at the same retailers.

Pearhead will be refunding and replacing the recalled products. A full refund will be issued to consumers affected by the recall. Pearhead will also provide complimentary Ubbi Squeeze Bath Toys as a replacement for the recalled products. Replacements will be shipped to consumers free of charge.

The CPSC recommends that consumers immediately take the recalled toys away from children and return them to Pearhead for a refund and replacement product. Pearhead will reportedly contact all known purchasers directly, but consumers can also take the initiative and reach out to the company.

If consumers have more questions about the recalled Ubbi Connecting Bath Toys, they can call Pearhead at 718-422-0592 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Consumers can also email the company at service@UbbiWorld.com. More information is also available on the Ubbi World website under the “Product Recall” section.

A form for refund and replacement is available on the Ubbi World website. Consumers need to provide their name, address, and email, along with a picture of their products in order to prove their purchase.