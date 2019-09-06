IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Two North Texas teenagers have been arrested in separate incidents after they allegedly made shooting threats against schools this week, police said.
Police in Irving said a 14-year-old student made a threat against Singley Academy, saying that he was going to shoot up the school. Students who saw the threat on Tuesday reported it to police on Thursday.
According to police, no gun was found on the student and that he will be charged with a Class A misdemeanor.
“The Irving Police Department is aware of a threat made to Singley Academy. Through swift coordination between the Irving Independent School District, school security, and Irving Police the issue has been addressed,” police said.
In McKinney, a 13-year-old student was arrested after making a shooting threat against Cockrill Middle School. Police said a gun was not found on the boy.
The identities of the students were not released.
You must log in to post a comment.