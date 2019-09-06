Comments
ROWLETT (CBSDFW.COM) – A section of Lakeview Parkway (Highway 66) was shutdown in Rowlett after a big rig slammed into a power pole and caused a chain reaction crash.
Several poles came crashing down or were left leaning over the eastbound lanes of the roadway, near Main Street, when the semi wrecked just before 7:00 a.m.
The downed lines caused a power outage in the area and affected a number of traffic lights.
While the westbound lanes are open, officials say the lanes nearest the power lines will be closed all morning.
No one, in vehicles or on the ground, was injured in the accident.
