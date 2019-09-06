Comments
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – The U.S. Education Department rejected 99 percent of applicants in the first 12 months of a revamped student loan forgiveness program, according to a government watchdog report.
Ironically, the program had been expanded last year to help students who were already struggling to qualify for loan forgiveness.
The report says there were 54,184 completed applications between May 2018 and May 2019. Out of those, 53,523 were denied and only 661 were approved.
