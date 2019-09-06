Filed Under:Allen, Caliber Collision, Dallas Non-Drive, Death, DFW News, Josef Stazione, Military Brothers, prevention, suicide

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Marine veteran who has made it his mission to help other former service members, was a gifted a car.

Caliber Collision gave Josef Stazione of Allen a newly-restored 2015 Nissan Pathfinder as a show of appreciation.

“It’s really overwhelming, awesome thing they do here – unbelievably humbled,” said Stazione.

Josef Stazione of Allen, Texas (credit: CBS 11 News)

Stazione spends countless hours on the road every day, meeting with veterans and working with the non-profit, Director of Wind Therapy for 22Kill to raise awareness and offer programs to combat suicide.

Before Friday, Stazione hadn’t owned a car for several years and had to rely on friends for transportation.

Technicians at its Dallas Non-Drive location volunteered personal hours to refurbish the vehicle for Stazione.

Caliber Collision and its industry partners have donated nearly 350 cars valued at over $4.5 million to military service members, veterans, families and others in need of reliable transportation.

