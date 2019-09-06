  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

KABUL, Afghanistan (CBSDFW.COM) – A 34-year-old American Army sergeant was killed Thursday in a Taliban suicide bomb explosion in Kabul.

The Department of Defense announced today the death of Sgt. 1st Class Elis A. Barreto Ortiz from Morovis, Puerto Rico.

He was supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel when he lost his life on Sept. 5, 2019.

The Department of Defense said the incident is under investigation.

Ortiz was assigned to the 82nd Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

 

 

