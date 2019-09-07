BALTIMORE (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Rougned Odor homered during a six-run first inning and the Texas Rangers cruised to their third straight victory over the Baltimore Orioles, 9-4 Saturday night.

Texas won its first road series since June 25-27, having gone 0-9-2 over that stretch.

Reliever Yohander Méndez (1-0) picked up the win after entering in the third and allowing one run with six strikeouts over 21/3 innings.

Anthony Santander went 1 for 5 with an RBI, extending his hitting streak to 12 games, and Rio Ruiz homered for the Orioles, who have lost seven of eight.

Baltimore starter Aaron Brooks (4-8) hit a batter, issued a walk and allowed a single to start the game. He had a throwing error on a grounder by Nick Solak that allowed the first run to score. Danny Santana followed with a two-run single and Odor, who entered the game batting .197, hit a three-run homer that boosted the lead to 6-0.

Odor finished with three hits.

After a throwing error by Santana on a potential double play, Santander gave the Orioles their first run with a single off Jonathan Hernandez, who was making his first major league start. A wild pitch and a sacrifice fly by Mason Williams cut the margin to 6-3.

An RBI single by Delino Deshields in the third gave the Rangers a 7-3 lead and ended Brooks’ night.

Ruiz pulled Baltimore to within 7-4 when he led off the fourth with a homer against Mendez.

The Rangers added two more runs in the sixth on a single by Ronald Guzman that went under the glove of left fielder Dwight Smith Jr. that allowed DeShields to score and Jeff Mathis followed with an RBI double off Chandler Shepherd.

The Rangers are 71-73 and will take on the Orioles once more Sunday at 12:05 p.m.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)