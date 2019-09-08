Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A man who was fishing at Lake Arlington Saturday reeled in something unusual: a semi-automatic rifle, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.
Police say the man had been fishing with relatives at the Arlington lake, about 13 miles west of Fort Worth, when he caught a Galil ACE rifle on his hook.
After reeling in the weapon, the man went to a park in Fort Worth and called police.
Authorities took possession of the weapon and now have it in their property room.
Why the rifle was in the lake is unknown at this time.
