GREENVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) — A 12-year-old girl has died following a mobile home fire in Greenville early Monday morning.
Just before 4:15 a.m. Sept. 9, the Greenville Fire Department responded to a call at a residence where a mother and seven children lived.
Officials said the mother and five children made it out of the home safely. However, the 12-year-old — identified by Greenville ISD as Kayla Gonzales — died at the scene and a 16-year-old girl was transported to Parkland’s burn unit.
No firefighters were injured.
GFD, Hunt County Fire Marshal and State Fire Marshal are investigating as the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Greenville ISD is currently accepting donations for Gonzales’ family and will hold a candlelight vigil at Carver Elementary School Tuesday night.
