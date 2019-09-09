Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Jury selection continues in the murder trial of fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger.
Hundreds of people showed up to court Friday for a possible juror assignment in the case against Guyger.
In 2018, Guyger shot and killed Dallas accountant Botham Jean in his own southside apartment.
She claimed Jean was an intruder in her apartment when she shot and killed him. Guyger’s apartment was a floor above Jeans.
The jury is expected to be seated by Friday.
