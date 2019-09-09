WASHINGTON D.C. (CBSDFW.COM) — As Congress returns for the fall session, The U.S. Conference of Mayors is in Washington D.C. — pushing lawmakers to pass certain gun safety legislation.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said her impression of the meeting is that people are looking for solutions.

“They are listening,” Fort Worth Interim Police Chief Ed Kraus said. “They are open to ideas.”

In Washington D.C., Fort Worth’s mayor and interim police chief said action needs to happen now. Price said just about a week and a half ago police picked up a young man they believe was attempting to copy the Midland, Odessa shooting.

“He had been denied legally because he couldn’t pass his background checks,” Price said. “He was looking for a private sale. Nothing is ever going to be 100% perfect. You have to take some incremental steps. This particular law is one way to stop that.”

In part, HR 8 would require anyone purchasing a gun to do a NICS background check, and prohibit unlicensed transfer of guns through secondary sales. HR 112 would extend the background check review period deadline from three to 10 days.

The House has already passed these two pieces of legislation.

“If you don’t take that first step you’re never going to get to the destination,” Kraus said.

While in Washington D.C., Price and Kraus are also taking the time to point out what they’ve witnessed works. They referenced their mental crisis intervention team, which was created two years ago.

Kraus said that in just a one-year time period, they’ve completed 400 mental detentions of people in crisis and took 250 guns off the streets.

“There are a handful of cities who are currently doing it, but wouldn’t it be great if everybody had a mental crisis intervention team to help identify those who are at risk,” Price said.

Tuesday, Price and Kraus have a meeting with Senator John Cornyn. They’re also working to arrange more one on ones with other lawmakers.