



Okay, the good news first. It won’t be as hot this workweek as it was this last weekend (Saturday we logged our 14th 100 degree day of the year at DFW). The bad news? The humidity is creeping up so the FEEL LIKE temperature will hover around 100°.

What is going on? A week disturbance over south Texas is pulling in moisture from the Gulf. We can see this in our Water Vapor product; this camera just looks at how much water vapor is in the air (not clouds). We can see the counterclockwise spin of the low pressure system (the weak disturbance I mentioned earlier) pulling in moisture from the Gulf. This means we have higher humidity and starts bringing in afternoon storm chances in our southern counties:

While the Heat Index won’t be in the dangerous category it will stay uncomfortable out there. Don’t over-exert yourself in the afternoon hours:

We haven’t had a drop of rain yet this September. Rain chances are staying rather small this week ahead. The official rainfall forecast from the Weather Prediction Center shows north Texas with dry conditions:

It was on this date back in 1900 a major hurricane struck Galveston. There was little warning of the impending disaster; it is estimated that the hurricane was equal to Category Four with 145mph winds. Still to this day it is the deadliest natural disaster in American history with an estimated death toll of 8,000 people.

Last week we saw the second strongest storm in Atlantic history destroy the Abaco and Grand Bahama Islands. Tomorrow is the peak of Hurricane season; there are a couple of tropical systems currently being monitored by the National Hurricane Center but nothing that is an immediate threat.

For most of us we’ll have to wait until Friday here in north Texas to see a decent chance for rain. Right now I have a mere 20% percent coverage of storms predicted. The DFW Airport has yet to measure any rain this month. Every day has logged above normal temperatures meanwhile. Summer continues on despite what the calendar might imply.

– Jeff Ray