WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – The Democratic Party of Texas is laying out its plans to end decades of Republican dominance in the state, touting a substantial voter registration and turnout effort to create a blue wave of elected officials in 2020.

The party released its planning document Monday morning, the same week as Houston’s Democratic presidential debates.

It set a goal of registering 2.6 million Texans to vote, boosting turnout in suburban areas and putting 1,000 field organizers on the ground.

