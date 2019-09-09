Comments
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – The Democratic Party of Texas is laying out its plans to end decades of Republican dominance in the state, touting a substantial voter registration and turnout effort to create a blue wave of elected officials in 2020.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – The Democratic Party of Texas is laying out its plans to end decades of Republican dominance in the state, touting a substantial voter registration and turnout effort to create a blue wave of elected officials in 2020.
The party released its planning document Monday morning, the same week as Houston’s Democratic presidential debates.
It set a goal of registering 2.6 million Texans to vote, boosting turnout in suburban areas and putting 1,000 field organizers on the ground.
◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊
You must log in to post a comment.