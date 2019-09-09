AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Officials with the University of Texas at Austin say an internal review of athletics admissions found no additional cases of students fraudulently awarded entry after the school was snared in a national bribery scandal.
Former UT men’s tennis coach Michael Center was fired one day after he was indicted. Center pleaded guilty in April to accepting about $100,000 in bribes for helping a student get into the school as an athletic recruit, despite the teen never having played the sport competitively.
School President Greg Fenves on Monday recommended admissions changes to ensure coaches provide more detailed assessments of recruits and deeper scrutiny by school officials. Those steps are designed to ensure a student is a legitimate athlete.
The review covered more than 800 athletes enrolled from summer 2012 to spring 2017, and all men’s tennis athletes over the last 18 years.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.