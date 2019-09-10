NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — We haven’t even made it to halloween and retailers are already focused on the holiday season.
There will be even more end of the year jobs available at Target this year. The retail giant announced it’s going to be hiring more than 130,000 people before the holidays, up more than 4% from last year.
And the company is increasing by two-fold the number of hires dedicated to handling online orders from stores.
Retailers will likely have a tough time attracting holiday help again this year. Unemployment is near a 50-year low, and people can be pickier about where they work.
That has made hiring even more expensive for Target Corp. In addition to competing with other companies for workers, Target is trying to improve the experience of shopping in its stores, partly through better-paid workers.
All seasonal workers will receive a starting salary of $13 per hour after Target raised its minimum wage in June. Its goal is to pay a $15 minimum hourly wage by the end of next year.
The Minneapolis company said it will hold hiring events at all its 1,800 stores on October 11 to 13, and again from November 2 to 3.
