DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CBSDFW.COM) — With its immaculate bathrooms and massive selection of anything “Texas,” Buc-ee’s is expanding beyond the Lone Star State into Florida.
The friendliest Beaver plans to break ground on its new location in Daytona Beach on Sept. 16 at 9 a.m. early 2021.
“We’re excited to break ground in Daytona Beach and provide people with a world-class option for their travel needs along the highway,” said Jeff Nadalo, of Buc-ee’s.
Daytona Beach will mark the 40th Buc-ee’s location.
The 50,000 square-foot travel center will have 120 fueling positions, and thousands of snack and food options for travelers on the go. The family-friendly convenience store is open around the clock.
The new location will have all of Buc-ee’s favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky, and fresh pastries. The Daytona location will feature beach-fueled gear to enhance your Florida adventure.
Buc-ee’s picked Daytona Beach for its next location because the owners fell in love with the beachy atmosphere and car-friendly town.
The project is expected to take more than a year to build. Buc-ee’s Daytona Beach will provide more than 200 jobs paying above minimum wage with full benefits and vacation, and plans to host a variety of job fairs throughout the fall and winter.
