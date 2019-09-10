Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are seeking information on a hit-and-run driver that struck a bicyclist Sunday night.
Just before 11 p.m. Sept. 8, a man was loading items into his bicycle cart on the eastbound side of 4100 Ave. J, when a vehicle struck him and continued driving eastbound without stopping.
Police said a witness described the vehicle as an unidentified, older model white pickup truck with a strip of red at the bottom. The license plate light was also reported to not have been on at the time of the hit-and-run.
The identity of the victim and his current condition is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 817-392-4867.
