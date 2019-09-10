SANTA FE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In a Facebook post, the local animal control agency for a Southeast Texas town is urging residents to keep calm after reports of a monkey on the loose.
Bayou Animal Services said it hasn’t seen the monkey, which people have reported seeing swinging from the trees. Nor do they know what kind of primate it is. The agency, which serves the small town of Santa Fe, said they haven’t talked to the people claiming via social media to have seen it either.
Additionally, there aren’t any photos or videos currently available of the animal. Thus, should anyone see the monkey, the agency said “take a picture and call animal control ASAP. The picture is to verify what type of monkey this is. Knowing the type will keep this monkey safe if it needs to be tranquilized.”
The agency assured their community that a team “certified in dealing with primates is on the ground” helping them to find the monkey. They don’t want anyone to search for the animal or interfere with the professional’s efforts.
Anyone who crosses paths with the monkey, or can provide photos or video should call Bayou Animal Services at 281.337.3117.
