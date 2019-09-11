FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man who choked and beat a then-12-year-old girl in Fort Worth while she waited at a bus stop was sentenced to life in prison.
The jury took only 40 minutes to sentence Terry Wayne King II for brutally attacking and hospitalizing Dorika Uwimana — who eventually required a heart transplant following the attack.
Dorika, whose family came to North Texas as refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo, took the stand during the trial and told jurors about how the man, who at first asked for help, hit her in the face and grabbed her by the neck.
The little girl spoke in Swahili and with the help of a translator the court heard her describe what happened on that morning in April 2018.
During sentencing, the jury saw pictures of King’s wife, beaten and bloodied after a reported assault.
A man also testified he was the victim of a road rage in attack in Fort Worth, where he was forced off the road, punched and kicked after honking at a driver. Police identified King as the suspect in that case, just weeks before the attack at the bus stop.
King has denied being part of the April 2018 attack. Evidence presented Tuesday however showed there was only a one in 329-trillion chance that DNA found on the victim belonged to someone else.
