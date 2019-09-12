Comments
EUSTACE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say a man in a powered parachute has died after hitting a power line in rural East Texas Thursday morning.
Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says the man died in the incident near Eustace, located about 60 miles southeast of Dallas.
Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford says preliminary information indicates the parachute hit a power line.
The name of the victim has not been released at this time.
Lunsford says the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.
