SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The students at Southlake Carroll know Friday night’s game against Permian High School in Odessa isn’t about who wins.
“We want to tell them we love them,” said Cameron Bell, a cheerleader and senior at Southlake Carroll. Their squad has been raising money to help the victims of last month’s mass shooting in the Midland-Odessa area by selling special shirts that read “We are one with Odessa.” Their goal was to raise $10,000, but so far the team has surpassed $18,000.
“We’re excited to play the football game, but at the end of the day it’s not about football,” said head coach Riley Dodge. “It’s about their community, and we want to support them.”
The players said they’re excited to play football, but they hope the opposing team can tell how much they care.
“I just want them to know the football family is staying strong together,” said senior Brandon Howell.
It’s a reminder that the bonds that unite are stronger than the game, which at times divides.
“Texas is one big home,” said Bell.
The money from the fundraisers is going to the Odessa Community Fund. It will be used to help the victims and their families deal with funeral and medical costs. Click here to donate.
