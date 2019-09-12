DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspect was shot in the chest while trying to rob a group of people at an apartment complex in Dallas late Wednesday evening, police say.
Police responded to the shooting at around 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of John West Road. When they arrived, they found the male suspect with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
According to police, the suspect was trying to rob a group of people and fired several shots in the air. Police say someone who wasn’t part of the group grabbed a shotgun and shot the suspect.
Police say they found a gun on the suspect when they got to the scene.
Police have not found the person who shot the suspect but say they are not expected to face charges.
The suspect was also involved in another robbery in South Dallas before he was shot, according to police. His identity has not yet been released.
You must log in to post a comment.