By Ken Foote
THE FOOTE FILES (CBSDFW.COM) — The Surfaris were a teen rock-and-roll surf band from Glendora, California. Members of the band included Ron Wilson, Jim Fuller, Bob Beryhill, Pat Connolly and Jim Pash.

The group was a one hit wonder band in 1963 with the song, “Wipe Out,” an expression in surfer slang meaning an incident that causes the surfboard to dive in the water, causing the surfer to tip off in a forward direction.

The song was recorded in 1962 but released in 1963, and made it all the way to #2 on the Billboard chart. Written by the band itself, it runs two minutes and 12 seconds, and was recorded in the DOT Record label. It was re-released in 1966 and reached #16 on Billboard, but that would be it for the group.

The voice and laughter you hear at the start of the song was the group’s manager, Dale Smallen.

