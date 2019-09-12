Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help finding a man who shot his ex-girlfriend after the woman dropped her kids off at school a week ago.
According to police the suspect, 51-year-old Bobby Ray Jefferson, pulled up next to woman’s car and started firing during rush hour.
The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Avenue H in Arlington.
Jefferson has black hair, brown eyes, is 6’3” and weighs 220 lbs. Police said he may be in the metroplex area, or possibly in the Shreveport, LA area. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Please contact the U.S. Marshals North Texas tip line at 972.595.5439 or Crime Stoppers at 817.469.8477 or 469tips.com with any information on Jefferson’s whereabouts.
