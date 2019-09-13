  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One man has died as result of a crash at an Arlington intersection Friday evening.

Just before 7 p.m., the Arlington Police Department responded to a crash in the 2400 block of W. Division Street at 300 N. Bowen Rd.

Detectives believe a passenger sedan was traveling westbound on Division Street and disregarded a red signal light in the inside lane, when a minivan was traveling eastbound on Division Street attempting to turn northbound onto Bowen Road. The passenger sedan struck the minivan in the intersection.

The only occupant in the sedan was a man in his mid-20s, who was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The two adult occupants in the minivan were also transported to a local hospital but are expected to survive.

