NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Albertsons has joined a list of retailers changing their policy in an attempt to limit gun violence following two mass shootings in the Texas.
Walmart, Kroger, CVS and Walgreens have asked shoppers to not openly carry firearms.
In a tweet, the company made it clear.
“We see our grocery stores as a hub in local communities & we’re proud to serve our neighbors. We want our stores to feel safe & welcoming for all, so we respectfully ask customers to not openly carry firearms in our stores unless they are authorized law enforcement officers.”
— Albertsons Companies (@AlbertsonsCos) September 7, 2019
