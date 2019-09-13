FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Stars forward Corey Perry has a broken foot that could sideline him for the opener with his new team.
Perry said on the opening day of training camp Friday that he tripped on a step earlier in the week and broke a small bone in his left foot. General manager Jim Nill said Perry wouldn’t skate for two weeks, and the Stars season opener is less than three weeks away.
The 34-year-old spent his first 14 seasons with Anaheim before signing a $1.5 million, one-year contract with Dallas. Perry was limited to a career-low 31 games last season because of a knee injury.
Perry said he didn’t have any issues with the knee in the offseason. He said the foot injury was “frustrating, obviously, two days before camp.” The four-time All-Star is third in Anaheim franchise history with 776 points (372 goals, 404 assists) in 988 games.
The Stars are set to open their season at home Thursday, Oct. 3, against the Boston Bruins.
