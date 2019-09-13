HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A police officer in Houston underwent surgery overnight after being shot by one of four men who also allegedly carjacked a man at gunpoint and later physically beat a priest.

At an emotional news conference, Chief Art Acevedo asked people to pray for the unidentified 29-year-old officer, who he said is in guarded condition after being shot multiple times. The officer has been with HPD for 5 years.

The Chief said one of the suspects was shot and killed in the exchange of fire, two other men were in custody and police were searching for the fourth.

Acevedo said the chaotic evening of violence began just before 10:00 p.m. Thursday with the carjacking, but the vehicle soon ran out of gas and the suspects fled. It was about 10 minutes later when police believe the men cornered the cleric.

“A priest, in the parking lot, was approached by four black males again believed, this is preliminary, to be the same suspects… one pointed a gun and pulled the trigger twice, but no shots were discharged,” said Acevedo. “Four suspects then physically beat the priest and took his cell phones.”

The firefight between the suspects and officers took place about 15 minutes later.

Latest Update: Our Officer is out of surgery, currently stable, and he is in ICU. His family wanted to thank our community and the entire country for praying for him. They ask that you please continue to keep him in your thoughts and prayers. — Joe Gamaldi (@JoeGamaldi) September 13, 2019

Thursday morning the vice president of the Houston Police Officers Union, Joe Gamaldi, sent a tweet saying the officer was out of surgery and stable, but still in the ICU.

Police will hold a press conference at 9:00 a.m. Friday to update the community on the condition of the injured officer and the status of the investigation.

